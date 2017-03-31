2-Day Fire in Waterbury

2-Day Fire in WaterburyFriday, March 31st, 2017, 10:35 am
On December 31, 2016, firefighters responded to South Main Street and Pearl Lake Road in Waterbury. On arrival, heavy fire was showing from a vacant factory building. A second alarm was struck with companies rotating in over a two-day period.
– Fire News photos by Patrick Dooley, Kevin Czarzasty and Rick Kulmann
