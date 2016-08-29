2-Car MVA

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:43 pm

The volunteer fire companies of Cardiff and Bargaintown responded to Ridge Avenue and West Jersey Avenue on June 13, 2016, for a report of an MVA. Cardiff Assistant Chief Gil Zonge arrived to find a two-car MVA with EHT EMS and police already on location and a female driver pinned in one of the vehicles. Cardiff and Bargaintown firefighters quickly extricated the driver, who was transported to the trauma center by EMS.

- Fire News photo by Dennis C. Sharpe

