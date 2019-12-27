2-Alarm Wind-Whipped Fire Guts Home

Friday, December 27th, 2019, 10:13 am

Schenectady firefighters responded to a structure fire on State Street, at the height of a wind and rain storm that fanned the flames and made firefighting efforts difficult. Members from Mohawk Ambulance Service returning from a call had alerted dispatch. The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Peter Barber

