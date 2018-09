2-Alarm House Fire

Tuesday, September 4th, 2018, 8:35 am

Schenectady firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Eleanor Street after flames were discovered at the rear of the house. Flames quickly spread to the second floor and attic. The fire was brought under control in less than an hour.

– Fire News photos by Peter Barber

