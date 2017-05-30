12 Displaced in Clifton Park Fire

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:04 pm

On March 12, 2017, Saratoga County 911 received calls for a fire at Friars Gate at the Twin Lakes Apartment Complex off of Sipperly Road in Clifton Park. First units requested mutual aid from Vischers Ferry, West Crescent, Jonesville, Round Lake, Halfmoon/Waterford and Boght. Crews fought the stubborn fire for about two hours. According to Clifton Park Assistant Chief Rich Coonrad, high winds and the extreme cold hampered efforts. Six apartments were gutted leaving at least 12 people homeless. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the homeless.

-Fire News photos by Tom Heffernan

