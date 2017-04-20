12 Displaced, 5 Houses Destroyed in Wilmington

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 8:37 pm

On March 5, 2017, Wilmington firefighters on the B-Platoon were dispatched to E. 22nd Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, companies reported heavy fire showing from a vacant dwelling. Crews began an aggressive attack on the primary fire building, but encountered a fast-moving fire that quickly engulfed five adjacent properties. Incident Commander Thomas Cunningham at one point, due to deteriorating conditions, ordered a defensive attack. Wilmington License and Inspection was on scene and immediately condemned all five properties affected and the Red Cross was assisting 12 displaced residents. Approximately 45 fire and EMS personnel responded.

– Submitted by James Jobes, photos by John Randolph

