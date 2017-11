11 FFs Injured in 6-Alarm Fire

Friday, November 10th, 2017, 12:33 pm

On September 1, 2017, a fire on Murray Street in Tribeca left 11 firefighters injured. Firefighters vented more than 40 windows to the structure and it took more then three hours to bring the fire under control.

– Fire News photos by Lloyd Mitchell

