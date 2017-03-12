100 Years: Ex-Chief William Hills

Sunday, March 12th, 2017, 3:56 pm

Ex- Chief William Allen Hills is the last living founding member of the North Amityville Fire Company, which was established in 1940. The fire department is celebrating 77 years of service to the North Amityville community. William A. Hills is a valuable component of our department. His wisdom is vital to the community and fire service as a whole.

Ex-Chief Hills served as Chief of the Department in 1951-1952; he also served on the Board of Governors, and as the Financial Secretary. He was Fire Coordinator of the Town of Babylon, past-President of Suffolk County Chief’s Association, a founding member and past-President of Town of Babylon Volunteer Fire Chief’s Association, founding member of the Town of Babylon Volunteer Firemen’s Association, and Town of Babylon member of the Fire Advisory Board. Ex- Chief Hills has been a member of FASNY since 1956. In 1962 he was instrumental in organizing the North Amityville Fire Company Rescue Squad and the North Amityville Exempts and Benevolent Association.

Ex-Chief Hills is the true definition of a centenarian; turning 100 is a milestone that we all strive to achieve. Ex-Chief Hills is currently in retirement at the FASNY Firemen’s Home in Hudson, New York.

– Fire News photos by Chief Aaron D. Collins

Tags: 100 Years: Ex-Chief William Hills, Chief Aaron D. Collins

Category: Events, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County