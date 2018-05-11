100 Year Anniversary of Engine 12

Friday, May 11th, 2018, 11:49 am

On November 16, 2017, the Bridgeport (CT) Fire Department celebrated the 100th anniversary of Engine 12 at their quarters located on Beechmont Avenue. Speakers included Chief of Department Rich Thode, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, Chief of Special Services Division Rich Donofrio, Engine 12 Captain Scott Boris, and Ladder 6 Lieutenant Rob Novak. City Council members, members of the community, and several retired firefighters were also in attendance.

– Fire News photos by Keith Muratori

