10-Year Old Saves the Day

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:47 pm

Schenectady firefighters were called out to battle a mid-morning attic fire in a home on Euclid Avenue in the city’s Bellevue section. A cat was rescued from the blaze and a 10-year-old girl was credited with alerting other residents of the flames; all escaped unharmed.

- Fire News photos by Peter R. Barber

