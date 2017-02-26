1 Killed, 8 Injured in MC-SUV Crash

On October 23, 2016, a motorcycle ride would turn deadly when an SUV crossed the center line colliding with at least five motorcycles, part of a group of riders enjoying the mild weather and foliage. Both Litchfield (CT) ambulances, Bantam ambulance, and two Campion ambulances, as well as the Paramedic Fly Car from Torrington responded. Two critical trauma patients were flown by the Hartford Hospital Lifestar helicopters. Litchfield fire companies provided assistance at the scene as well as securing two landing zones. Eight people were transported and one female was declared deceased at the scene.

