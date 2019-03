1 Injured in Laurelton MVA

Thursday, February 7th, 2019, 7:59 am

Laurelton firefighters and Paramedics from Irondequoit Ambulance, had to extricate the driver of the minivan that struck a construction crew truck on the morning of December 27, 2018. The driver was transported to URMC Trauma Center.

– Fire News photo by Chris Imm

