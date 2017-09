1 Hurt in Newtonville MVA

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, 10:13 am

The volunteer fire companies of Newtonville and Collings Lakes responded to Jackson Road between 8th and 9th Avenues on April 20, 2017, for an MVA. Newtonville Chief Gene Sykes arrived and established command for a single-vehicle accident with one female driver who was removed from her vehicle by firefighters and EMTs from Squad 12-9 of East Vineland EMS and transported.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

Tags: 1 Hurt in Newtonville MVA, Ken Badger

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News