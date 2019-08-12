1 FF Injured at Rotterdam Junction Blaze

Monday, August 12th, 2019, 8:07 am

What seemed to be a controllable fire turned into a conflagration as a combination of high winds and broken hydrants helped the fire gut a four-unit apartment complex on Main Street in the village of Rotterdam Junction. The fire appeared to have started on the second floor and strong gusts of easterly winds fanned the flames into the cockloft, sending firefighters into defensive operations. The cause of the fire was under investigation. One Rotterdam District 2 firefighter was taken to Albany Medical Center with a burn to his left arm.

– Fire News photos by Peter Barber

