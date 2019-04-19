1 FF, 1 Civ. Burned in Bridgeport Blaze

Friday, April 19th, 2019, 6:40 am

On February 3, 2019, Bridgeport (CT) firefighters went to work at a well involved house fire. Crews arrived to heavy fire on the second floor of a home on Garfield Avenue with fire starting to show on the third floor. Firefighters had reports of one occupant still inside and searches began. Truck companies were able to get to the back of the structure and find and remove one victim from the building who had severe burns and was in respiratory distress. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Engine companies started to lose water as they were starting a push on the fire, making for a tense situation and causing firefighters to have to bail on the second floor for a short time. It was found out later that a line had burned through. A second alarm was struck for extra resources to the scene. One firefighter suffered second degree burns to his arms and ears.

– Fire News photos by PuckStopperPhotography.com and Glenn Duda

