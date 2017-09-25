1 Fatality in Wilmington MVC

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:52 pm

On July 27, 2017, Wilmington firefighters on the D Platoon were dispatched to the 599 block of S. Market Street for an MVC with entrapment between a small SUV and a box truck. Members of Squad 4 initiated an extrication of the trapped people, who were freed from the debris within 14 minutes. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by New Castle County Paramedics. The passenger from the SUV was airlifted by Delaware State Police Trooper 4 to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

– Submitted by James R Jobes

Tags: 1 Fatality in Wilmington MVC, James R Jobes

Category: Delaware, Delaware, Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Print Editions, State News