1 Fatality, 1 FF Injured in Cheswold Fire

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:32 pm

Late in the evening of June 25, 2017, Cheswold firefighters had just returned from a CPR call when a motorist stopped in front of the station to report a house fire down the street. Members quickly staffed Engine 43-3 and Rescue 43 and responded, while Kent Center dispatched the assignment of Cheswold, Dover (ladder and engine), and Leipsic (rescue and engine). Engine 43-3 responded to the scene while Rescue 43 dropped a supply line from Station 43. Command 43 (Cerutti) arrived to find fire showing from the second floor of a five-unit apartment building and bystanders reporting a subject trapped inside. The two initial crews stretched two handlines and extinguished the fire. A crew from Leipsic located one deceased occupant. Dover vented the roof and performed additional searches in the neighboring apartments. One firefighter from Dover was taken to the hospital.

– Submitted by Tucker Dempsey

