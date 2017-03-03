1 Extricated in Centereach 2-Car

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 7:56 pm

On the evening of November 12, 2016, the Centereach Fire Department was activated for an MVA with overturn and reported heavy rescue on Middle Country Road in front of the Wendy’s restaurant. Upon arrival, commanding units were met with a two-vehicle MVA, with one vehicle overturned with an entrapment. Crews extricated the driver of the overturned truck in 13 minutes. He was then transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for his injuries via a Centereach ambulance. The driver of the second vehicle refused medical attention.

– Fire News photos by Bryan Lopez

Tags: 1 Extricated in Centereach 2-Car, Bryan Lopez

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County