1 Ejected in I-90 1-Car

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:33 pm

A passenger was ejected in a single-car collision at the Exit 26 eastbound exit ramp on Interstate 90. She was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The driver sustained minor injuries and refused transport.

- Fire News photo by Peter R. Barber

